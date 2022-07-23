Textbook Question
To show that (R)-2-butyl (R,R)-tartrate and (S)-2-butyl (R,R)-tartrate are not enantiomers, draw and name the mirror images of these compounds.
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For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.
(a) methane
(b) cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutane
(c) trans-1,2-dibromocyclobutane