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Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 5
Chapter 5, Problem 5

For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.a. Methaneb. cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutanec. trans-1,2-dibromocyclobutane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular geometry and symmetry elements of each compound.
For methane (CH₄), recognize that it is a tetrahedral molecule with high symmetry, including multiple mirror planes.
For cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutane, draw the cyclobutane ring in a three-dimensional perspective and place the bromine atoms on the same side of the ring. Check for a mirror plane that bisects the molecule.
For trans-1,2-dibromocyclobutane, draw the cyclobutane ring in a three-dimensional perspective and place the bromine atoms on opposite sides of the ring. Check for any mirror planes and assess chirality.
Determine the presence of a mirror plane for each compound and conclude whether each molecule is chiral or achiral based on the presence or absence of symmetry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Symmetry in Molecules

Symmetry in molecules refers to the arrangement of atoms in a way that allows for a mirror image to be created. A molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry if it can be divided into two identical halves by a plane. This concept is crucial for determining the symmetry properties of a compound, which can influence its physical and chemical behavior.
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Chirality

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral molecule typically has no internal mirror plane of symmetry and often contains a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. Understanding chirality is essential for predicting the optical activity of compounds and their interactions in biological systems.
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Cyclic Compounds and Isomerism

Cyclic compounds, such as cyclobutane, can exhibit different forms of isomerism, including cis and trans configurations. The arrangement of substituents around the ring can affect the molecule's symmetry and chirality. Recognizing these isomeric forms is important for analyzing the spatial arrangement of atoms and determining the presence of symmetry elements in cyclic structures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
To show that (R)-2-butyl (R,R)-tartrate and (S)-2-butyl (R,R)-tartrate are not enantiomers, draw and name the mirror images of these compounds.
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Textbook Question
For each of the compounds described by the following names,1. draw a three-dimensional representation.2. star (*) each chiral center.3. draw any planes of symmetry.4. draw any enantiomer.5. draw any diastereomers.6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.c. (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexaned. (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane
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Textbook Question
Which of the following pairs of compounds could be separated by recrystallization or distillation?b. and
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Textbook Question
Draw a three-dimensional structure for each compound, and star all asymmetric carbon atoms. Draw the mirror image for each structure, and state whether you have drawn a pair of enantiomers or just the same molecule twice.Build molecular models of any of these examples that seem difficult to youe. Chlorocyclohexanef. Cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane
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Textbook Question

For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.

(a) methane

(b) cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutane

(c) trans-1,2-dibromocyclobutane

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Textbook Question
Draw a Fischer projection for each compound. Remember that the cross represents an asymmetric carbon atom, and the carbon chain should be along the vertical, with the IUPAC numbering from top to bottom.c. (S)-1,2-dibromobutaned. (R)-butan-2-ol
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