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Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 5
Chapter 5, Problem 5

For each of the compounds described by the following names,1. draw a three-dimensional representation.2. star (*) each chiral center.3. draw any planes of symmetry.4. draw any enantiomer.5. draw any diastereomers.6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.c. (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexaned. (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane

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1
Start by drawing the basic structure of each compound. For (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane, draw a six-carbon chain with bromine atoms attached to the second and third carbons. For (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane, draw a cyclohexane ring with bromine atoms attached to the first and second carbons.
Add the stereochemistry to each compound. For (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane, ensure the bromine on the second carbon is in the R configuration and the bromine on the third carbon is in the S configuration. For (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane, both bromines should be in the R configuration.
Identify and mark each chiral center with an asterisk (*). In (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane, the second and third carbons are chiral centers. In (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane, the first and second carbons are chiral centers.
Determine and draw any planes of symmetry. For (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane, check if there is a plane that divides the molecule into two mirror-image halves. For (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane, do the same.
Draw the enantiomers and any diastereomers. For (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane, draw the enantiomer by inverting the configuration at both chiral centers. For (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane, draw the enantiomer by inverting the configuration at both chiral centers. Identify any diastereomers by changing the configuration at only one chiral center. Label each structure as chiral or achiral based on the presence or absence of a plane of symmetry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral center, typically a carbon atom, is bonded to four different substituents, leading to two distinct configurations known as enantiomers. Understanding chirality is essential for identifying chiral centers in compounds and determining their optical activity.
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Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This category includes enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images of each other. Recognizing the differences between these types of stereoisomers is crucial for drawing accurate representations and understanding their chemical behavior.
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Planes of Symmetry

A plane of symmetry in a molecule is an imaginary plane that divides the molecule into two mirror-image halves. The presence of a plane of symmetry indicates that a molecule is achiral, as it can be superimposed on its mirror image. Identifying planes of symmetry is important for determining the chirality of a compound and for distinguishing between chiral and achiral structures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
To show that (R)-2-butyl (R,R)-tartrate and (S)-2-butyl (R,R)-tartrate are not enantiomers, draw and name the mirror images of these compounds.
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Textbook Question
Which of the following pairs of compounds could be separated by recrystallization or distillation?b. and
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Textbook Question
Draw a three-dimensional structure for each compound, and star all asymmetric carbon atoms. Draw the mirror image for each structure, and state whether you have drawn a pair of enantiomers or just the same molecule twice.Build molecular models of any of these examples that seem difficult to youe. Chlorocyclohexanef. Cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane
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Textbook Question

For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.

(a) methane

(b) cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutane

(c) trans-1,2-dibromocyclobutane

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Textbook Question

For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.

(d) 1,2-dichloropropane

(e)

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Textbook Question
For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.a. Methaneb. cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutanec. trans-1,2-dibromocyclobutane
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