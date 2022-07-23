For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.
(d) 1,2-dichloropropane
(e)
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Key Concepts
Chirality
Symmetry and Mirror Planes
Stereoisomerism
For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.
(a) methane
(b) cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutane
(c) trans-1,2-dibromocyclobutane
Star (*) each asymmetric carbon atom in the following examples, and determine whether it has the (R) or (S) configuration.
(a)
(b)
For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.
(h)