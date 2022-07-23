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Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 5d,e
Chapter 5, Problem 5d,e

For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.
(d) 1,2-dichloropropane
(e)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of 1,2-dichloropropane. This molecule has a propane backbone with two chlorine atoms attached to the first and second carbon atoms. Check for symmetry by visualizing whether a plane can divide the molecule into two identical halves.
Step 2: Determine if 1,2-dichloropropane has an internal mirror plane. If the two halves of the molecule are not identical when divided by any plane, the molecule lacks a mirror plane. If it lacks a mirror plane, assess whether the molecule is chiral by checking for a non-superimposable mirror image.
Step 3: Analyze the structure of glyceraldehyde. This molecule has a central carbon atom (chiral center) bonded to four different groups: a hydroxyl group (-OH), a hydrogen atom (-H), a hydroxymethyl group (-CH2OH), and an aldehyde group (-CHO).
Step 4: Check for an internal mirror plane in glyceraldehyde. Since the central carbon is bonded to four different groups, the molecule cannot be divided into two identical halves by any plane, meaning it lacks an internal mirror plane.
Step 5: Conclude that glyceraldehyde is chiral because it has a chiral center (a carbon atom bonded to four different groups) and lacks an internal mirror plane of symmetry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. A chiral molecule typically has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, resulting in two distinct enantiomers. Understanding chirality is crucial for determining the optical activity of compounds and their interactions in biological systems.
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Symmetry and Mirror Planes

A mirror plane of symmetry is an imaginary plane that divides a molecule into two mirror-image halves. If a molecule possesses such a plane, it is considered achiral. Identifying symmetry elements, including mirror planes, is essential for assessing the stereochemical properties of a compound and determining its chirality.
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Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism is a form of isomerism where molecules have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. This includes enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images. Understanding stereoisomerism is vital for predicting the behavior and reactivity of organic compounds in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
For each of the compounds described by the following names,1. draw a three-dimensional representation.2. star (*) each chiral center.3. draw any planes of symmetry.4. draw any enantiomer.5. draw any diastereomers.6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.c. (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexaned. (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane
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Textbook Question
Which of the following pairs of compounds could be separated by recrystallization or distillation?b. and
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Textbook Question

For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.

(a) methane

(b) cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutane

(c) trans-1,2-dibromocyclobutane

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Textbook Question

Star (*) each asymmetric carbon atom in the following examples, and determine whether it has the (R) or (S) configuration.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.

(h)

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Textbook Question
A solution of pure (S)-2-iodobutane ([α] = +15.90° ) in acetone is allowed to react with radioactive iodide, 131I-, until 1.0% of the iodobutane contains radioactive iodine. The specific rotation of this recovered iodobutane is found to be +15.58°. a. Determine the percentages of (R)- and (S)-2-iodobutane in the product mixture.
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