Chirality and Asymmetric Carbon Atoms

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of asymmetric carbon atoms. An asymmetric carbon atom, or chiral center, is bonded to four different substituents, leading to two possible configurations: (R) for rectus (right) and (S) for sinister (left). Identifying these centers is crucial for understanding the molecule's stereochemistry.