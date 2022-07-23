For each Fischer projection, label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S).
(g)
(h)
(i)
For each Fischer projection, label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S).
(g)
(h)
(i)
For each Fischer projection,
1. make a model.
2. draw the mirror
3.. determine whether the mirror is the same as, or different from, the original structure.
4. draw any mirror planes of symmetry that are apparent from the Fischer projections.
(c)
(d)
For each Fischer projection, label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S).
(c)
(d)
Draw a Fischer projection for each compound. Remember that the cross represents an asymmetric carbon atom, and the carbon chain should be along the vertical, with the IUPAC numbering from top to bottom.
(c) (S)-1,2-dibromobutane
(d) (R)-butan-2-ol
Draw a Fischer projection for each compound. Remember that the cross represents an asymmetric carbon atom, and the carbon chain should be along the vertical, with the IUPAC numbering from top to bottom.
(e)
For each Fischer projection, label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S).
(e)
(f)