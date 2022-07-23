Chirality and Asymmetric Carbons

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of asymmetric carbon atoms. An asymmetric carbon, or chiral center, is a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, leading to two possible configurations: (R) for rectus (right) and (S) for sinister (left). Understanding chirality is crucial for predicting the behavior of molecules in biological systems and their interactions.