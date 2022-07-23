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Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 19g,h,i
Chapter 5, Problem 19g,h,i

For each Fischer projection, label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S).
(g) Fischer projection of a molecule with asymmetric carbon, showing groups CH2CH3, CH3, H, and Br.
(h) Fischer projection of an asymmetric carbon with labels for amino, carboxyl, and methyl groups.
(i)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the asymmetric carbon atom in each Fischer projection. An asymmetric carbon is bonded to four different groups.
Step 2: Assign priorities to the substituents attached to the asymmetric carbon based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. Higher atomic numbers receive higher priority.
Step 3: Determine the arrangement of the substituents in the Fischer projection. If the lowest priority group is on a vertical bond, the configuration can be directly determined. If the lowest priority group is on a horizontal bond, the configuration must be reversed.
Step 4: Trace the path from the highest priority substituent (1) to the second (2) and then to the third (3). If the path is clockwise, the configuration is (R). If the path is counterclockwise, the configuration is (S).
Step 5: Repeat the process for each Fischer projection provided in the images and label the asymmetric carbon atoms accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fischer Projections

Fischer projections are a two-dimensional representation of three-dimensional organic molecules, particularly useful for depicting stereochemistry. In these projections, vertical lines represent bonds that extend away from the viewer, while horizontal lines represent bonds that come towards the viewer. This format is especially helpful for identifying chiral centers and determining the (R) or (S) configuration of asymmetric carbon atoms.
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Chirality and Asymmetric Carbons

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of asymmetric carbon atoms. An asymmetric carbon, or chiral center, is a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, leading to two possible configurations: (R) for rectus (right) and (S) for sinister (left). Understanding chirality is crucial for predicting the behavior of molecules in biological systems and their interactions.
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Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules are a set of guidelines used to assign (R) or (S) configurations to chiral centers in organic molecules. According to these rules, substituents attached to the chiral carbon are ranked based on atomic number; higher atomic numbers receive higher priority. If two substituents have the same atomic number, the next atoms in the substituent chain are compared until a difference is found, allowing for the correct configuration to be determined.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each Fischer projection, label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S).

(c)

(d)

1578
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Textbook Question

For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.

(a) (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane and (2S,3R)-2,3-dibromohexane

(b) (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane and (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromohexane

1543
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Textbook Question

For each Fischer projection, label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S).

(e)

(f)

911
views
Textbook Question

For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.

(e)

(f)

1125
views
Textbook Question

For each Fischer projection, label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S).

(a)

(b)

1573
views
Textbook Question

For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.

(c)

(d)

1533
views