For each structure,
1. star (*) any asymmetric carbon atoms.
2. label each asymmetric carbon as (R) or (S).
3. draw any internal mirror planes of symmetry.
4. label the structure as chiral or achiral.
5. label any meso structures.
(e)
For each structure,
1. star (*) any asymmetric carbon atoms.
2. label each asymmetric carbon as (R) or (S).
3. draw any internal mirror planes of symmetry.
4. label the structure as chiral or achiral.
5. label any meso structures.
(e)
For each structure,
1. star (*) any asymmetric carbon atoms.
2. label each asymmetric carbon as (R) or (S).
3. draw any internal mirror planes of symmetry.
4. label the structure as chiral or achiral.
5. label any meso structures.
(g)
(h)
For each of the compounds described by the following names,
1. draw a three-dimensional representation.
2. star (*) each chiral center.
3. draw any planes of symmetry.
4. draw any enantiomer.
5. draw any diastereomers.
6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.
a. (S)-2-chlorobutane
b. (R)-1,1,2-trimethylcyclohexane
For each structure,
1. star (*) any asymmetric carbon atoms.
2. label each asymmetric carbon as (R) or (S).
3. draw any internal mirror planes of symmetry.
4. label the structure as chiral or achiral.
5. label any meso structures.
(a)
(b)
For each of the compounds described by the following names,
1. draw a three-dimensional representation.
2. star (*) each chiral center.
3. draw any planes of symmetry.
4. draw any enantiomer.
5. draw any diastereomers.
6. label each structure you have drawn as chiral or achiral.
c. (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane
d. (1R,2R)-1,2-dibromocyclohexane
The following four structures are naturally occurring optically active compounds. Star (*) the asymmetric carbon atoms in these structures.