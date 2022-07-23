Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules are a systematic method for assigning the (R) or (S) configuration to chiral centers. According to these rules, substituents attached to the asymmetric carbon are ranked based on atomic number, with higher atomic numbers receiving higher priority. The configuration is determined by the orientation of the substituents when the lowest priority group is oriented away from the viewer.