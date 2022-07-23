Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This category includes enantiomers, which are mirror images of each other, and diastereomers, which are not. The number of stereoisomers for a molecule can be calculated using the formula 2^n, where n is the number of chiral centers, highlighting the complexity and diversity of potential molecular configurations.