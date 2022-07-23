Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.
(c)
(d)
Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.
(c)
(d)
A chemist finds that the addition of (+)-epinephrine to the catalytic reduction of butan-2-one (Figure 5-17 ) gives a product that is slightly optically active, with a specific rotation of +0.45°. Calculate the percentages of (+)-butan-2-ol and (−)-butan-2-ol formed in this reaction.
When optically pure (R)-2-bromobutane is heated with water, butan-2-ol is the product. The reaction forms twice as much (S)-butan-2-ol as (R)-butan-2-ol. Calculate the e.e. and the specific rotation expected for the product.
If you had the two enantiomers of carvone in unmarked bottles, could you use just your nose and a polarimeter to determine
a. whether it is the (+) or (−) enantiomer that smells like spearmint
b. whether it is the (R) or (S) enantiomer that smells like spearmint?
c. With the information given in the drawings of carvone above, what can you add to your answers to (a) and (b)?
Make a model of each compound, draw it in its most symmetric conformation, and determine whether it is capable of showing optical activity.
a. 1-bromo-1-chloroethane
b. 1-bromo-2-chloroethane
Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.
(a)
(b)