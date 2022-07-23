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Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 6i
Chapter 5, Problem 6i

Star (*) each asymmetric carbon atom in the following examples, and determine whether it has the (R) or (S) configuration.
(i)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify all asymmetric carbon atoms in the molecule. An asymmetric carbon atom is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. In the given structure, the central carbon atom is bonded to CHO, CH(CH3)2, CH=CH2, and (CH3O)2CH, making it asymmetric.
Step 2: Assign priorities to the four substituents attached to the asymmetric carbon based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. The priority is determined by the atomic number of the atoms directly attached to the carbon. If two substituents have the same atomic number, consider the atoms further along the chain.
Step 3: Orient the molecule so that the lowest priority group (usually hydrogen or the group with the lowest atomic number) is pointing away from you. In this case, determine the spatial arrangement of the groups around the asymmetric carbon.
Step 4: Trace a path from the highest priority group to the second highest, then to the third highest. If the path is clockwise, the configuration is (R). If the path is counterclockwise, the configuration is (S).
Step 5: Confirm the configuration by double-checking the priority assignments and the spatial arrangement of the groups. Label the asymmetric carbon with its configuration (R) or (S).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. A chiral molecule typically contains at least one asymmetric carbon atom, which is bonded to four different substituents. This property is crucial in organic chemistry as it affects the molecule's interactions and biological activity.
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R and S Configuration

The R and S configuration system is used to describe the spatial arrangement of substituents around a chiral center. To assign R (rectus) or S (sinister) configuration, the substituents are ranked based on atomic number, and the orientation is determined by viewing the molecule with the lowest priority substituent pointing away. This system is essential for understanding the stereochemistry of chiral compounds.
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Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules are a set of guidelines used to assign priority to substituents attached to a chiral center. According to these rules, higher atomic number atoms take precedence over lower ones, and if two atoms are the same, the next atoms in the chain are compared. This systematic approach is vital for accurately determining the R or S configuration of chiral centers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Problem 5-3, you drew the enantiomers for a number of chiral compounds. Now go back and designate each asymmetric carbon atom as either (R) or (S).

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question
b. Draw the six stereoisomers of octa-2,4,6-triene. Explain why there are only six stereoisomers, rather than the eight we might expect for a compound with three stereogenic double bonds.
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Textbook Question

In Problem 5-3, you drew the enantiomers for a number of chiral compounds. Now go back and designate each asymmetric carbon atom as either (R) or (S).

(c)

(d) 1-bromo-2-methylbutane

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Textbook Question

Star (*) each asymmetric carbon atom in the following examples, and determine whether it has the (R) or (S) configuration.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.

(h)

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Textbook Question
A solution of pure (S)-2-iodobutane ([α] = +15.90° ) in acetone is allowed to react with radioactive iodide, 131I-, until 1.0% of the iodobutane contains radioactive iodine. The specific rotation of this recovered iodobutane is found to be +15.58°. a. Determine the percentages of (R)- and (S)-2-iodobutane in the product mixture.
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