In Problem 5-3, you drew the enantiomers for a number of chiral compounds. Now go back and designate each asymmetric carbon atom as either (R) or (S).
(a)
(b)
In Problem 5-3, you drew the enantiomers for a number of chiral compounds. Now go back and designate each asymmetric carbon atom as either (R) or (S).
(a)
(b)
Star (*) each asymmetric carbon atom in the following examples, and determine whether it has the (R) or (S) configuration.
(i)
In Problem 5-3, you drew the enantiomers for a number of chiral compounds. Now go back and designate each asymmetric carbon atom as either (R) or (S).
(c)
(d) 1-bromo-2-methylbutane
In Problem 5-3, you drew the enantiomers for a number of chiral compounds. Now go back and designate each asymmetric carbon atom as either (R) or (S).
(e) chlorocyclohexane
(f) cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane
Star (*) each asymmetric carbon atom in the following examples, and determine whether it has the (R) or (S) configuration.
(a)
(b)