Asymmetric Carbon Atom

An asymmetric carbon atom, also known as a chiral center, is a carbon atom that is bonded to four different groups or atoms. The presence of an asymmetric carbon is what gives rise to enantiomers, which are pairs of molecules that are mirror images of each other. Identifying and designating these carbon atoms is fundamental in understanding the stereochemistry of organic compounds, particularly in the context of biological activity and drug design.