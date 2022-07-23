Predict which of the following compounds will undergo elimination with KOH faster, and explain why. Predict the major product that will be formed.
Give the expected product(s) of E2 elimination for each reaction. (Hint: Use models!)
(a)
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Key Concepts
E2 Elimination Mechanism
Stereochemistry in E2 Reactions
Cyclohexane Conformation
Predict the major and minor elimination products of the following proposed reactions (ignoring any possible substitutions for now). In each case, explain whether you expect the mechanism of the elimination to be E1 or E2.
(b)
Two stereoisomers of a bromodecalin are shown. Although the difference between these stereoisomers may seem trivial, one isomer undergoes elimination with KOH much faster than the other. Predict the products of these eliminations, and explain the large difference in the ease of elimination.
When the following stereoisomer of 2-bromo-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane is treated with sodium methoxide, no E2 reaction is observed. Explain why this compound cannot undergo the E2 reaction in the chair conformation.
Predict the major and minor elimination products of the following proposed reactions (ignoring any possible substitutions for now). In each case, explain whether you expect the mechanism of the elimination to be E1 or E2.
(a)
Give the expected product(s) of E2 elimination for each reaction. (Hint: Use models!)
(b)