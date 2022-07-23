For each reaction, decide whether substitution or elimination (or both) is possible, and predict the products you expect. Label the major products.
a. 1−bromo−1−methylcyclohexane + NaOH in acetone
For each reaction, decide whether substitution or elimination (or both) is possible, and predict the products you expect. Label the major products.
a. 1−bromo−1−methylcyclohexane + NaOH in acetone
When (1-bromoethyl)cyclohexane is heated in methanol for an extended period of time, five products result: two ethers and three alkenes. Predict which of the three alkenes is the major elimination product.
Which of these reactions are likely to produce both elimination and substitution products?
a. 2-bromopentane + NaOCH3
b. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + NaOMe. (Me = methyl, CH3)
c. 2-bromo-3-ethylpentane + NaOH
For each reaction, decide whether substitution or elimination (or both) is possible, and predict the products you expect. Label the major products.
c. chlorocyclohexane+NaOCH3 in CH3OH
d. chlorocyclohexane + NaOC(CH3)3 in (CH3)3COH
When (1-bromoethyl)cyclohexane is heated in methanol for an extended period of time, five products result: two ethers and three alkenes. Predict the products of this reaction, and propose mechanisms for their formation.
Under second-order conditions (strong base/nucleophile), SN2 and E2 reactions may occur simultaneously and compete with each other. Show what products might be expected from the reaction of 2-bromo-3-methylbutane (a moderately hindered 2° alkyl halide) with sodium ethoxide.