Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.
(b)
Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.
(b)
Protonation converts the hydroxy group of an alcohol to a good leaving group. Suggest a mechanism for each reaction.
(b)
Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.
(c)
a. Design an alkyl halide that will give only 2,4-diphenylpent-2-ene upon treatment with potassium tert-butoxide (a bulky base that promotes E2 elimination).
b. What stereochemistry is required in your alkyl halide so that only the following stereoisomer of the product is formed?
Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.
(d)
Protonation converts the hydroxy group of an alcohol to a good leaving group. Suggest a mechanism for each reaction.
(a)