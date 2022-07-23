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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 63e
Chapter 7, Problem 63e

Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.
(e)

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Step 1: Recognize the reaction type. The silver-assisted solvolysis involves AgNO3 in methanol (CH3OH) under heat. This setup promotes the formation of a carbocation intermediate by facilitating the departure of the bromide ion (Br⁻) from bromomethylcyclopentane.
Step 2: Formation of the carbocation intermediate. The Ag⁺ ion coordinates with the bromide ion, weakening the C-Br bond and leading to the generation of a cyclopentylmethyl carbocation. This carbocation is prone to rearrangement due to its instability.
Step 3: Carbocation rearrangement. The cyclopentylmethyl carbocation undergoes a ring expansion to form a more stable cyclohexyl carbocation. This rearrangement occurs because a six-membered ring is energetically more favorable than a five-membered ring.
Step 4: Nucleophilic attack by methanol. Methanol (CH3OH), acting as a nucleophile, attacks the cyclohexyl carbocation, leading to the formation of a methoxycyclohexane product. This step involves the addition of the methoxy group (-OCH3) to the carbocation.
Step 5: Consideration of side products. The reaction may also produce other products due to competing pathways, such as elimination reactions or alternative nucleophilic attacks. These side products arise from the inherent reactivity of the carbocation intermediate and the solvent methanol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Silver-Assisted Solvolysis

Silver-assisted solvolysis involves the use of silver salts, such as AgNO3, to facilitate the nucleophilic substitution of a leaving group (like Br) in an organic compound. In this process, the silver ion helps stabilize the leaving group, promoting the formation of a carbocation intermediate, which can then react with the solvent (methanol) to form various products.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanisms

Nucleophilic substitution mechanisms, primarily SN1 and SN2, describe how nucleophiles attack electrophiles to replace a leaving group. In SN1 reactions, a two-step mechanism occurs where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation, followed by nucleophilic attack. In contrast, SN2 reactions involve a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile simultaneously as the leaving group departs.
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Product Mixture Formation

The formation of a complex product mixture in reactions like the one described is due to multiple pathways available for the carbocation intermediate. Depending on the stability of the carbocation and the nature of the nucleophile (methanol), various rearrangements and substitutions can occur, leading to different products, such as ethers or alcohols, which can be further influenced by reaction conditions like heat.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.

(b)

457
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Textbook Question

Protonation converts the hydroxy group of an alcohol to a good leaving group. Suggest a mechanism for each reaction.

(b)

2171
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Textbook Question

Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.

(c)

247
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Textbook Question

a. Design an alkyl halide that will give only 2,4-diphenylpent-2-ene upon treatment with potassium tert-butoxide (a bulky base that promotes E2 elimination).

b. What stereochemistry is required in your alkyl halide so that only the following stereoisomer of the product is formed?

845
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Textbook Question

Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.

(d)

250
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Textbook Question

Protonation converts the hydroxy group of an alcohol to a good leaving group. Suggest a mechanism for each reaction.

(a)

998
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