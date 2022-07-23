Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.
(e)
Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.
(e)
a. Design an alkyl halide that will give only 2,4-diphenylpent-2-ene upon treatment with potassium tert-butoxide (a bulky base that promotes E2 elimination).
b. What stereochemistry is required in your alkyl halide so that only the following stereoisomer of the product is formed?
A chemist allows some pure (2S,3R)-3-bromo-2,3-diphenylpentane to react with a solution of sodium ethoxide (NaOCH2CH3) in ethanol. The products are two alkenes: A (cis-trans mixture) and B, a single pure isomer. Under the same conditions, the reaction of (2S,3S)-3-bromo-2,3-diphenylpentane gives two alkenes, A (cis-trans mixture) and C. Upon catalytic hydrogenation, all three of these alkenes (A, B, and C) give 2,3-diphenylpentane. Determine the structures of A, B, and C; give equations for their formation; and explain the stereospecificity of these reactions.
Pure (S)-2-bromo-2-fluorobutane reacts with methoxide ion in methanol to give a mixture of (S)-2-fluoro-2-methoxybutane and three fluoroalkenes.
a. Use mechanisms to show which three fluoroalkenes are formed.
Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.
(d)
Protonation converts the hydroxy group of an alcohol to a good leaving group. Suggest a mechanism for each reaction.
(a)