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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 63b
Chapter 7, Problem 63b

Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.
(b)

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1
Step 1: Recognize the reaction conditions. The presence of AgNO3 in methanol (CH3OH) under heat suggests a silver-assisted solvolysis reaction. Silver ions (Ag+) help facilitate the departure of the bromide ion (Br−) by forming a silver bromide precipitate, promoting the formation of a carbocation intermediate.
Step 2: Identify the carbocation intermediate. Bromomethylcyclopentane loses the bromide ion to form a cyclopentylmethyl carbocation. This carbocation is relatively stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
Step 3: Consider possible rearrangements. The cyclopentylmethyl carbocation may undergo hydride shifts or ring expansions to form more stable carbocation intermediates. These rearrangements can lead to different products.
Step 4: Analyze nucleophilic attack by methanol. Methanol (CH3OH) acts as a nucleophile and can attack the carbocation, leading to the formation of ether products or alcohols. Additionally, elimination reactions may occur, forming alkenes.
Step 5: Propose mechanisms for each product. For example, one product could result from direct nucleophilic substitution by methanol, another from elimination to form an alkene, and others from rearranged carbocations followed by nucleophilic attack or elimination. Each mechanism should account for the observed product mixture.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solvolysis

Solvolysis is a type of nucleophilic substitution reaction where a solvent acts as a nucleophile, attacking a substrate to replace a leaving group. In this case, methanol (CH3OH) serves as the solvent and nucleophile, attacking the bromomethylcyclopentane to form various products. Understanding solvolysis is crucial for predicting the reaction pathways and products formed in this scenario.
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Silver Nitrate as a Catalyst

Silver nitrate (AgNO3) is often used as a catalyst in organic reactions to facilitate the formation of reactive intermediates. In this reaction, AgNO3 helps to generate a more reactive species by forming a complex with the leaving bromide ion, enhancing the nucleophilic attack by methanol. Recognizing the role of catalysts is essential for understanding the mechanisms and efficiency of the reaction.
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Mechanism of Nucleophilic Substitution

The mechanism of nucleophilic substitution can occur via two main pathways: SN1 and SN2. In SN1, the reaction proceeds through a carbocation intermediate, while SN2 involves a direct attack by the nucleophile. The specific mechanism depends on factors such as substrate structure and reaction conditions. Analyzing the mechanism is vital for predicting the products and understanding the reaction dynamics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.

(e)

230
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Textbook Question

Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.

(a)

857
views
Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions. Additional products may be formed, but your mechanism only needs to explain the products shown.

(b)

637
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Textbook Question

Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.

(c)

247
views
Textbook Question

Silver-assisted solvolysis of bromomethylcyclopentane in methanol gives a complex product mixture of the following five compounds. Propose mechanisms to account for these products.

(d)

250
views
Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions. Additional products may be formed, but your mechanism only needs to explain the products shown.

(c)

656
views