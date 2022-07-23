How many stereogenic double bonds are in octa-1,3,5-triene? How many stereocenters are there? Draw and name the four stereoisomers of octa-1,3,5-triene.
Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
(i)
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Key Concepts
Geometric Isomerism
E-Z Nomenclature
Cycloalkenes
Draw the six stereoisomers of octa-2,4,6-triene. Explain why there are only six stereoisomers, rather than the eight we might expect for a compound with three stereogenic double bonds.
Teflon-coated frying pans routinely endure temperatures that would cause polyethylene or polypropylene to oxidize and decompose. Decomposition of polyethylene is initiated by free-radical abstraction of a hydrogen atom by O2. Bond-dissociation energies of C—H bonds are about 400 kJ/mol, and C—F bonds are about 460 kJ/mol. The BDE of the H—OO bond is about 192 kJ/mol, and the F—OO bond is about 63 kJ/mol. Show why Teflon (Figure 7-5) is much more resistant to oxidation than polyethylene is.
Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
c. 3-bromo-2-methylhex-3-ene
d. penta-1,3-diene
Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
e. 3-ethyl-5-methyloct-3-ene
f. 3,7-dichloroocta-2,5-diene
Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
(g)
(h)