Teflon-coated frying pans routinely endure temperatures that would cause polyethylene or polypropylene to oxidize and decompose. Decomposition of polyethylene is initiated by free-radical abstraction of a hydrogen atom by O 2 . Bond-dissociation energies of C—H bonds are about 400 kJ/mol, and C—F bonds are about 460 kJ/mol. The BDE of the H—OO bond is about 192 kJ/mol, and the F—OO bond is about 63 kJ/mol. Show why Teflon (Figure 7-5) is much more resistant to oxidation than polyethylene is.