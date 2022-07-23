Stereogenic Centers

Stereogenic centers are atoms in a molecule that can lead to stereoisomerism when they are bonded to different substituents. In octa-2,4,6-triene, the double bonds can act as stereogenic centers, but not all double bonds contribute to the total count of stereoisomers due to symmetry and the presence of equivalent configurations. Recognizing which parts of a molecule are stereogenic is essential for calculating the total number of stereoisomers.