How many stereogenic double bonds are in octa-1,3,5-triene? How many stereocenters are there? Draw and name the four stereoisomers of octa-1,3,5-triene.
Draw the six stereoisomers of octa-2,4,6-triene. Explain why there are only six stereoisomers, rather than the eight we might expect for a compound with three stereogenic double bonds.
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Key Concepts
Stereoisomerism
Stereogenic Centers
Symmetry and Equivalent Configurations
For each pair of compounds, predict the one with a higher boiling point. Which compounds have zero dipole moments?
b. cis- or trans-2,3-dichlorobut-2-ene
Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
(i)
Teflon-coated frying pans routinely endure temperatures that would cause polyethylene or polypropylene to oxidize and decompose. Decomposition of polyethylene is initiated by free-radical abstraction of a hydrogen atom by O2. Bond-dissociation energies of C—H bonds are about 400 kJ/mol, and C—F bonds are about 460 kJ/mol. The BDE of the H—OO bond is about 192 kJ/mol, and the F—OO bond is about 63 kJ/mol. Show why Teflon (Figure 7-5) is much more resistant to oxidation than polyethylene is.
For each pair of compounds, predict the one with a higher boiling point. Which compounds have zero dipole moments?
a. cis-1,2-dichloroethene or cis-1,2-dibromoethene
Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
(g)
(h)