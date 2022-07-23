For each pair of compounds, predict the one with a higher boiling point. Which compounds have zero dipole moments?
c. cyclohexene or 1,2-dichlorocyclohexene
For each pair of compounds, predict the one with a higher boiling point. Which compounds have zero dipole moments?
c. cyclohexene or 1,2-dichlorocyclohexene
How many stereogenic double bonds are in octa-1,3,5-triene? How many stereocenters are there? Draw and name the four stereoisomers of octa-1,3,5-triene.
For each pair of compounds, predict the one with a higher boiling point. Which compounds have zero dipole moments?
b. cis- or trans-2,3-dichlorobut-2-ene
Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
(i)
Draw the six stereoisomers of octa-2,4,6-triene. Explain why there are only six stereoisomers, rather than the eight we might expect for a compound with three stereogenic double bonds.
For each pair of compounds, predict the one with a higher boiling point. Which compounds have zero dipole moments?
a. cis-1,2-dichloroethene or cis-1,2-dibromoethene