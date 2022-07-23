Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.a. cis-hex-3-ene to meso-hexane-3,4-diol
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Predict the products of the following hydration reactions.
b. 2-phenylpropene + dilute acid
c. 1-phenylcyclohexene + dilute acid
Predict the products of the following hydration reactions.
a. 1−methylcyclopentene + dilute acid
Propose a mechanism to show how 3,3-dimethylbut-1-ene reacts with dilute aqueous H2SO4 to give 2,3-dimethylbutan-2-ol and a small amount of 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene.
HINT: When predicting products for electrophilic additions, first draw the structure of the carbocation (or other intermediate) that results from electrophilic attack.
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. 1-methylcyclohexene+ aqueous Hg(OAc)2
b. the product from part (a), treated with NaBH4