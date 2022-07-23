Oxymercuration-Demercuration

Oxymercuration-demercuration is a two-step reaction used to convert alkenes into alcohols. In the first step, an alkene reacts with mercuric acetate (Hg(OAc)2) in the presence of water or alcohol, leading to the formation of a mercurinium ion intermediate. This intermediate is then attacked by a nucleophile, resulting in the formation of an alcohol. The second step involves the reduction of the mercurial intermediate, typically using sodium borohydride (NaBH4), to yield the final alcohol product.