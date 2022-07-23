Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.a. cis-hex-3-ene to meso-hexane-3,4-diol
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a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.
b. Give the structure of the product that results when this intermediate is reduced by sodium borohydride.
Predict the products of the following hydration reactions.
a. 1−methylcyclopentene + dilute acid
Propose a mechanism to show how 3,3-dimethylbut-1-ene reacts with dilute aqueous H2SO4 to give 2,3-dimethylbutan-2-ol and a small amount of 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene.
HINT: When predicting products for electrophilic additions, first draw the structure of the carbocation (or other intermediate) that results from electrophilic attack.
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(d) 2−methylbutan-2-ol → 2-bromo-3-methylbutane