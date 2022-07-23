Textbook Question
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
c. 4−chlorocycloheptene + Hg(OAc)2 in CH3OH
d. the product from part (c), treated with NaBH4
1139
views
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
c. 4−chlorocycloheptene + Hg(OAc)2 in CH3OH
d. the product from part (c), treated with NaBH4
Predict the products of the following hydration reactions.
b. 2-phenylpropene + dilute acid
c. 1-phenylcyclohexene + dilute acid
a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.
b. Give the structure of the product that results when this intermediate is reduced by sodium borohydride.
Predict the products of the following hydration reactions.
a. 1−methylcyclopentene + dilute acid
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. 1-methylcyclohexene+ aqueous Hg(OAc)2
b. the product from part (a), treated with NaBH4