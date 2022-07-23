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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 8
Chapter 8, Problem 8

Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.a. cis-hex-3-ene to meso-hexane-3,4-diol

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Identify the functional groups in the starting material and the target molecule. The starting material is an alkene (cis-hex-3-ene), and the target molecule is a diol (meso-hexane-3,4-diol).
Recognize that the conversion involves the addition of hydroxyl groups (OH) across the double bond of the alkene. This is typically achieved through a syn-dihydroxylation reaction.
Select an appropriate reagent for syn-dihydroxylation. Osmium tetroxide (OsO4) followed by a reducing agent like sodium bisulfite (NaHSO3) or hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is commonly used for this purpose.
Apply the syn-dihydroxylation reaction to the cis-hex-3-ene. The OsO4 will add across the double bond in a syn fashion, meaning both hydroxyl groups will add to the same side of the former double bond, preserving the stereochemistry.
Verify the stereochemistry of the product. Since the starting alkene is cis, the syn addition will result in a meso compound, which is a molecule with multiple stereocenters that is superimposable on its mirror image.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism refers to the different spatial arrangements of atoms in a molecule that has restricted rotation around a double bond. In the case of cis-hex-3-ene, the two substituents on the double bond are on the same side, which influences the molecule's reactivity and physical properties. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving alkenes.
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Is the following cyclohexane cis or trans?

Hydroxylation Reactions

Hydroxylation reactions involve the addition of hydroxyl (–OH) groups to a double bond, converting alkenes into alcohols. This transformation can be achieved through various methods, such as syn-dihydroxylation, where both hydroxyl groups are added to the same side of the double bond. Recognizing the mechanism of hydroxylation is essential for converting cis-hex-3-ene to meso-hexane-3,4-diol.
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Meso Compounds

Meso compounds are achiral molecules that contain multiple stereocenters but possess an internal plane of symmetry. In the case of meso-hexane-3,4-diol, the presence of two hydroxyl groups on adjacent carbons creates stereocenters, yet the molecule remains superimposable on its mirror image. Understanding the concept of meso compounds is vital for recognizing the stereochemical outcome of the conversion from cis-hex-3-ene.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

c. 4−chlorocycloheptene + Hg(OAc)2 in CH3OH

d. the product from part (c), treated with NaBH4

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following hydration reactions.

b. 2-phenylpropene + dilute acid

c. 1-phenylcyclohexene + dilute acid

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Textbook Question

a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.

b. Give the structure of the product that results when this intermediate is reduced by sodium borohydride.

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following hydration reactions.

a. 1−methylcyclopentene + dilute acid

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Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.d. trans-hex-3-ene to (d,l)-hexane-3,4-diol
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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

a. 1-methylcyclohexene+ aqueous Hg(OAc)2

b. the product from part (a), treated with NaBH4

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