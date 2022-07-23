Textbook Question
Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with alkenes or cycloalkenes that contain no more than six carbon atoms. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(a)
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Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with alkenes or cycloalkenes that contain no more than six carbon atoms. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(a)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
f. 1-ethylcycloheptene + cold, dilute KMnO4
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c)
(d) 1-ethylcycloheptene + ozone, then (CH3)2S
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(e) 1-ethylcycloheptene + warm, concentrated KMnO4
Show what reagents would be needed to synthesize the pheromone of the omnivorous leafroller (OLR) using olefin metathesis to assemble the molecule at the double bond.
Propose a mechanism for the triolefin process using a metal alkylidene as the catalyst.