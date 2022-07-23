a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.
2 (CH3)2C=CH–CH3 + cat. H+ → 2,3,4,4-tetramethylhex-2-ene
b. Show the first three steps (as far as the tetramer) in the BF3–catalyzed polymerization of propylene to form polypropylene.
a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.
2 (CH3)2C=CH–CH3 + cat. H+ → 2,3,4,4-tetramethylhex-2-ene
b. Show the first three steps (as far as the tetramer) in the BF3–catalyzed polymerization of propylene to form polypropylene.
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(b) (Z)-3-methyloct-3-ene + warm, concentrated KMnO4
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c)
(d) 1-ethylcycloheptene + ozone, then (CH3)2S
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(e) 1-ethylcycloheptene + warm, concentrated KMnO4
Show what reagents would be needed to synthesize the pheromone of the omnivorous leafroller (OLR) using olefin metathesis to assemble the molecule at the double bond.
Propose a mechanism for the triolefin process using a metal alkylidene as the catalyst.