Regioselectivity and Stereochemistry

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others, while stereochemistry deals with the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules. In the reaction of 1-ethylcycloheptene with KMnO4, the regioselectivity will determine which carbon atoms are oxidized, and the stereochemistry will dictate whether the resulting diol is formed in a syn or anti manner.