Mechanism of Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In the case of limonene reacting with osmic acid and hydrogen peroxide, the double bond in limonene acts as a nucleophile, allowing the electrophilic osmic acid to add across the double bond, resulting in the formation of a diol. Understanding this mechanism is essential for predicting the products of the reaction.