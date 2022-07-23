Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
m. CHBr3 and 50% aq. NaOH
Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
m. CHBr3 and 50% aq. NaOH
Give the products expected when the following compounds are ozonized and reduced.
(a)
(b)
Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
d. a mixture of osmic acid and hydrogen peroxide
Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
(e) hot, concentrated potassium permanganate
Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
(i) hydrogen bromide gas in a solution containing dimethyl peroxide
Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
(c) ozone, then dimethyl sulfide