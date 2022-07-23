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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 47f
Chapter 8, Problem 47f

Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
Chemical structure of limonene, a compound contributing to the tangy odor of lemons.
f. peroxyacetic acid in acidic water

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of limonene. Limonene is a cyclic terpene with two double bonds: one in the six-membered ring and one in the exocyclic position. These double bonds are reactive sites for electrophilic addition reactions.
Step 2: Understand the reagent peroxyacetic acid in acidic water. Peroxyacetic acid is an oxidizing agent that facilitates the formation of epoxides from alkenes through an electrophilic addition mechanism.
Step 3: Predict the reaction mechanism. Each double bond in limonene will react with peroxyacetic acid to form an epoxide. The reaction involves the attack of the alkene's π-electrons on the electrophilic oxygen of the peroxyacetic acid, forming a three-membered cyclic ether (epoxide).
Step 4: Consider the stereochemistry. The reaction can produce stereoisomers depending on the approach of the peroxyacetic acid to the double bonds. Both double bonds in limonene will be converted into epoxides, and the stereochemistry of the products should be carefully considered.
Step 5: Draw the expected products. The final products will have two epoxide groups: one on the six-membered ring and one on the exocyclic double bond. Ensure the correct placement of the epoxide groups and consider stereochemical outcomes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limonene Structure and Properties

Limonene is a cyclic monoterpene with a distinctive structure characterized by a six-membered ring and a double bond. It is known for its citrus aroma and is commonly found in the peels of citrus fruits. Understanding its structure is crucial for predicting its reactivity with various reagents.
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Reactivity of Alkenes

Limonene contains a double bond, making it an alkene, which is reactive towards electrophiles. In the presence of reagents like peroxyacetic acid, alkenes can undergo reactions such as epoxidation or oxidation, leading to the formation of various products. Recognizing these reaction pathways is essential for predicting the outcomes of the reaction.
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Peroxyacetic Acid as an Oxidizing Agent

Peroxyacetic acid is a strong oxidizing agent that can react with alkenes to form epoxides or other oxidized products. In acidic conditions, it can facilitate the formation of reactive intermediates that further react with water or other nucleophiles. Understanding its role in organic reactions helps in predicting the products formed when it reacts with limonene.
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