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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 61
Chapter 8, Problem 61

One of the constituents of turpentine is α-pinene, formula C10H6. The following scheme (called a “road map”) gives some reactions of α-pinene. Determine the structure of α-pinene and of the reaction products of A through E.

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Step 1: Analyze the structure of α-pinene (C10H16). α-Pinene is a bicyclic monoterpene with a double bond in one of its rings. This double bond is reactive and serves as the site for many of the transformations shown in the roadmap.
Step 2: Reaction A involves bromination of α-pinene using Br2 in CCl4. Bromination typically occurs at the double bond, leading to the formation of a dibromide (C10H16Br2). This reaction is an electrophilic addition of bromine to the double bond.
Step 3: Reaction B involves the addition of Br2 in water. This results in the formation of a bromohydrin (C10H17OBr). The bromine adds to one carbon of the double bond, while the hydroxyl group adds to the other carbon, following Markovnikov's rule.
Step 4: Reaction C involves heating the bromohydrin (C10H17OBr) with H2SO4. This leads to the elimination of water and the formation of an allylic bromide (C10H15Br). The reaction proceeds via an E1 elimination mechanism.
Step 5: Reaction D involves oxidation of α-pinene using PhCO3H (peroxybenzoic acid). This forms an epoxide (C10H16O) by reacting with the double bond. Reaction E involves hydrolysis of the epoxide using H3O+, leading to the formation of a diol (C10H18O2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure of α-Pinene

α-Pinene is a bicyclic monoterpene with the molecular formula C10H16. It consists of two fused rings, specifically a cyclobutane and a cyclopentane, which contribute to its unique properties and reactivity. Understanding its structure is crucial for predicting how it will react in various chemical transformations.
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Reactions of Terpenes

Terpenes like α-pinene undergo a variety of reactions, including oxidation, reduction, and rearrangement. These reactions can lead to the formation of different products, which are often influenced by the presence of functional groups and the steric environment of the molecule. Familiarity with common reactions of terpenes is essential for analyzing the reaction products A through E.
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Mechanisms of Organic Reactions

Understanding the mechanisms of organic reactions is vital for predicting the outcomes of chemical transformations. This includes recognizing the role of nucleophiles, electrophiles, and intermediates in the reaction pathway. A solid grasp of these mechanisms will help in determining the structures of the reaction products derived from α-pinene.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Cyclohexene is dissolved in a solution of lithium chloride in chloroform. To this solution is added one equivalent of bromine. The material isolated from this reaction contains primarily a mixture of trans-1,2-dibromocyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-2-chlorocyclohexane. Propose a mechanism to show how these compounds are formed.

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Textbook Question

Draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram showing the curves for the two possible pathways for ionic addition of HBr to 1-methylcyclohexene. (a) Formation of the major product, 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane, and (b) formation of the minor product, 1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane. Point out how these curves show that 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane should be formed faster.

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Textbook Question

In contact with a platinum catalyst, an unknown alkene reacts with three equivalents of hydrogen gas to give 1-isopropyl-4-methylcyclohexane. When the unknown alkene is ozonized and reduced, the products are the following:

Deduce the structure of the unknown alkene.

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Textbook Question

The sex attractant of the housefly has the formula C23H46. When treated with warm potassium permanganate, this pheromone gives two products: CH3(CH2)12COOH and CH3(CH2)7COOH. Suggest a structure for this sex attractant. Explain which part of the structure is uncertain.

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Textbook Question

Unknown X, C5H9Br does not react with bromine or with dilute KMnO4. Upon treatment with potassium tert-butoxide, X gives only one product, Y, C5H8. Unlike X, Y decolorizes bromine and changes KMnO4 from purple to brown. Catalytic hydrogenation of Y gives methylcyclobutane. Ozonolysis–reduction of Y gives dialdehyde Z, C5H8O2. Propose consistent structures for X, Y, and Z. Is there any aspect of the structure of X that is still unknown?

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.

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