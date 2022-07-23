Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions

Stereochemistry plays a vital role in determining the configuration of the products formed during addition reactions. In this case, the formation of trans-1,2-dibromocyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-2-chlorocyclohexane indicates that the addition of bromine and chloride occurs in a way that preserves the trans configuration, which is influenced by the mechanism of the bromonium ion and the subsequent nucleophilic attack.