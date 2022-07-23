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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 46q
Chapter 8, Problem 46q

Predict the major products of the following reactions, and give the structures of any intermediates. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(q)

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Step 1: Analyze the reaction conditions. The reagents are Cl₂ and H₂O, which indicate a halohydrin formation reaction. This reaction typically involves the addition of a halogen (Cl₂) and water (H₂O) across a double bond in an alkene.
Step 2: Identify the starting material. The structure provided is a bicyclic compound containing a double bond. The double bond is the reactive site where the halohydrin formation will occur.
Step 3: Understand the mechanism. The reaction proceeds via electrophilic addition. First, Cl₂ interacts with the double bond to form a cyclic chloronium ion intermediate. This intermediate is highly strained and reactive.
Step 4: Nucleophilic attack by water. Water acts as a nucleophile and attacks the more substituted carbon of the chloronium ion, leading to the opening of the ring. This step results in the formation of a halohydrin, where a hydroxyl group (-OH) and a chlorine atom (-Cl) are added across the double bond.
Step 5: Consider stereochemistry. The addition of Cl₂ and H₂O is anti-addition, meaning the hydroxyl group and chlorine atom will be added to opposite faces of the double bond. This stereochemical outcome should be reflected in the major product structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions involve the addition of an electrophile to a nucleophile, typically across a double bond. In this case, the cyclohexene derivative acts as a nucleophile, reacting with chlorine (Cl2) as the electrophile. This reaction leads to the formation of a cyclic halonium ion intermediate, which is crucial for understanding the subsequent steps in the reaction mechanism.
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Features of Addition Mechanisms.

Halohydrin Formation

Halohydrin formation occurs when a halogen and water add across a double bond, resulting in the formation of a halohydrin. In this reaction, after the formation of the cyclic halonium ion, water acts as a nucleophile, attacking the more substituted carbon, leading to the formation of a halohydrin product. This process is important for predicting the major products and their stereochemistry.
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General properties of halohydrin formation.

Stereochemistry in Organic Reactions

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the context of this reaction, the stereochemistry of the halohydrin product is influenced by the mechanism of the reaction, particularly the formation of the cyclic halonium ion. Understanding stereochemistry is essential for accurately predicting the configuration of the final products, including any chiral centers that may be formed.
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