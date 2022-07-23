Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In reactions involving chiral centers, the stereochemistry of the reactants can lead to the formation of specific stereoisomers in the products. When predicting products, it is important to consider stereochemical outcomes, especially in reactions that involve the addition of water or acids, as these can lead to different stereochemical configurations depending on the mechanism and intermediates involved.