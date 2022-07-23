Predict the major products of the following reactions, and give the structures of any intermediates. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(l)
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and give the structures of any intermediates. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(l)
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and give the structures of any intermediates. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(m)
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and give the structures of any intermediates. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(q)
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and give the structures of any intermediates. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(p)
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and give the structures of any intermediates. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(k)
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and give the structures of any intermediates. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(o)