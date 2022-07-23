Oxidation States and Mechanism

The oxidation state of a molecule indicates the degree of oxidation of its atoms, which is important in redox reactions. In the context of the reaction with KMnO4, the manganese in KMnO4 is reduced while the alkene is oxidized to form diols. Understanding the mechanism of this reaction, including the role of hydroxide ions from NaOH, is essential for predicting the products and intermediates formed during the reaction.