Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds. In this process, the double bond is oxidatively cleaved, resulting in the formation of ozonides, which can be further reduced to aldehydes or ketones. The reaction typically occurs at low temperatures to minimize side reactions and is followed by a reductive workup, often using a reagent like dimethyl sulfide ((CH3)2S).