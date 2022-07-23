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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 46l
Chapter 8, Problem 46l

Predict the major products of the following reactions, and give the structures of any intermediates. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(l)

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1
Step 1: Recognize the reaction type. This is an ozonolysis reaction, which involves the cleavage of alkenes using ozone (O₃) followed by a reductive workup with dimethyl sulfide (Me₂S). The reaction typically breaks the double bond and forms carbonyl compounds (aldehydes or ketones).
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the starting material. In the first image, the starting material is cyclopentene, a five-membered ring with one double bond. In the second image, the starting material is cyclohexene, a six-membered ring with one double bond.
Step 3: Predict the intermediate. During ozonolysis, the double bond reacts with ozone to form an unstable intermediate called an ozonide. The ozonide is not isolated but is immediately reduced in the second step.
Step 4: Determine the products. The reductive workup with Me₂S cleaves the ozonide and forms carbonyl compounds. For cyclopentene, the cleavage of the double bond will yield two molecules of aldehyde. For cyclohexene, the cleavage will also yield two molecules of aldehyde.
Step 5: Include stereochemistry if applicable. In this case, stereochemistry is not relevant because the products are simple aldehydes, and no chiral centers are formed during the reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction involving the cleavage of alkenes or alkynes using ozone (O3) to form carbonyl compounds. In this process, the double bond is oxidatively cleaved, resulting in the formation of ozonides, which can be further reduced to aldehydes or ketones. The reaction typically occurs at low temperatures to minimize side reactions and is followed by a reductive workup, often using a reagent like dimethyl sulfide ((CH3)2S).
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In reactions involving alkenes, stereochemistry is crucial as the formation of products can lead to different stereoisomers, such as cis and trans forms. Understanding stereochemistry helps predict the major products and their configurations, which is essential for accurately representing the reaction outcomes.
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Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of the process by which reactants are converted into products. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps, including bond breaking and formation, and the intermediates formed during the reaction. For ozonolysis, recognizing the mechanism helps in predicting the intermediates and final products, as well as understanding the role of reagents like ozone and dimethyl sulfide in the transformation.
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