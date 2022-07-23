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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 1b
Chapter 8, Problem 1b

Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
b. 2-methylpropene + HCl

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1
Step 1: Recognize the type of reaction. This is an electrophilic addition reaction where the alkene (2-methylpropene) reacts with hydrogen chloride (HCl). The π-electrons of the double bond in the alkene act as a nucleophile and attack the electrophilic hydrogen in HCl.
Step 2: Identify the regioselectivity of the reaction. According to Markovnikov's rule, the hydrogen atom from HCl will add to the carbon of the double bond that already has more hydrogen atoms, while the chlorine atom will add to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms.
Step 3: Propose the mechanism. The reaction begins with the protonation of the double bond. The π-electrons of the double bond attack the hydrogen atom of HCl, forming a carbocation intermediate. The stability of the carbocation is crucial, and the tertiary carbocation formed here is more stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
Step 4: Describe the nucleophilic attack. The chloride ion (Cl⁻), generated after the protonation step, acts as a nucleophile and attacks the positively charged carbocation, leading to the formation of the final product.
Step 5: Predict the major product. Based on the mechanism and Markovnikov's rule, the major product will be 2-chloro-2-methylpropane, as the chlorine adds to the more substituted carbon of the double bond.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In the case of 2-methylpropene and HCl, the double bond of the alkene acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic hydrogen in HCl, leading to the formation of a carbocation intermediate.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving alkenes. Carbocations are positively charged species that can vary in stability based on their structure; tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary or primary ones. In the reaction of 2-methylpropene with HCl, the formation of a more stable tertiary carbocation will favor the pathway leading to the major product.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the regioselectivity of the reaction products. For 2-methylpropene reacting with HCl, the hydrogen will add to the less substituted carbon, resulting in the major product being 2-chloro-2-methylpropane.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.

a. pent-1-ene + HCl

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When 1-chlorocyclohexene reacts with HBr, the major product is 1-bromo-1-chlorocyclohexane. Propose a mechanism for this reaction, and explain why your proposed intermediate is more stable than the other possible intermediate

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Textbook Question

When 1 mole of buta-1,3-diene reacts with 1 mole of HBr, both 3-bromobut-1-ene and 1-bromobut-2-ene are formed. Propose a mechanism to account for this mixture of products.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.

(b)

HINT: Remember to write out complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing a mechanism or determining the course of a reaction.

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