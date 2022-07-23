Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the regioselectivity of the reaction products. For 2-methylpropene reacting with HCl, the hydrogen will add to the less substituted carbon, resulting in the major product being 2-chloro-2-methylpropane.