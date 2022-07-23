Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
a. pent-1-ene + HCl
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
a. pent-1-ene + HCl
When 1-chlorocyclohexene reacts with HBr, the major product is 1-bromo-1-chlorocyclohexane. Propose a mechanism for this reaction, and explain why your proposed intermediate is more stable than the other possible intermediate
When 1 mole of buta-1,3-diene reacts with 1 mole of HBr, both 3-bromobut-1-ene and 1-bromobut-2-ene are formed. Propose a mechanism to account for this mixture of products.
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
(b)
HINT: Remember to write out complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing a mechanism or determining the course of a reaction.