Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
a. pent-1-ene + HCl
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
a. pent-1-ene + HCl
When 1-chlorocyclohexene reacts with HBr, the major product is 1-bromo-1-chlorocyclohexane. Propose a mechanism for this reaction, and explain why your proposed intermediate is more stable than the other possible intermediate
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
b. 2-methylpropene + HCl
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
(b)
HINT: Remember to write out complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing a mechanism or determining the course of a reaction.
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(a) but−1−ene → 1−bromobutane
(b) but−1−ene → 2−bromobutane