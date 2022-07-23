Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached, leading to the more stable product. In the reaction of buta-1,3-diene with HBr, this rule helps explain why both 3-bromobut-1-ene and 1-bromobut-2-ene are formed, as the reaction can proceed through different pathways depending on the stability of the intermediates.