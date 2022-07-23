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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 2a
Chapter 8, Problem 2a

When 1 mole of buta-1,3-diene reacts with 1 mole of HBr, both 3-bromobut-1-ene and 1-bromobut-2-ene are formed. Propose a mechanism to account for this mixture of products.

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1
Identify the structure of buta-1,3-diene (CH₂=CH-CH=CH₂) and recognize that it is a conjugated diene, which allows for resonance stabilization of intermediates during the reaction.
Understand that the reaction with HBr proceeds via an electrophilic addition mechanism. The first step involves the protonation of one of the double bonds in buta-1,3-diene by H⁺ from HBr, forming a carbocation intermediate.
Recognize that the carbocation intermediate formed can undergo resonance stabilization. Write the two resonance structures: one where the positive charge is on the second carbon (CH₃-CH⁺-CH=CH₂) and another where the positive charge is on the fourth carbon (CH₂=CH-CH⁺-CH₃).
Explain that the bromide ion (Br⁻) can attack either of the carbocation intermediates. Attack on the carbocation at the second carbon leads to the formation of 3-bromobut-1-ene, while attack on the carbocation at the fourth carbon leads to the formation of 1-bromobut-2-ene.
Conclude that the mixture of products arises because the reaction proceeds through a resonance-stabilized carbocation intermediate, allowing for multiple sites of nucleophilic attack by Br⁻, leading to the observed regioisomers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, leading to the formation of a more saturated product. In the case of buta-1,3-diene and HBr, the double bonds in the diene act as nucleophiles, attacking the electrophilic hydrogen in HBr, resulting in the formation of a carbocation intermediate.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is crucial in determining the outcome of reactions involving electrophilic addition. The stability of a carbocation is influenced by its degree (primary, secondary, or tertiary) and the presence of adjacent double bonds or electron-donating groups. In this reaction, the formation of both 3-bromobut-1-ene and 1-bromobut-2-ene can be explained by the stability of the carbocations formed during the addition of HBr to buta-1,3-diene.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached, leading to the more stable product. In the reaction of buta-1,3-diene with HBr, this rule helps explain why both 3-bromobut-1-ene and 1-bromobut-2-ene are formed, as the reaction can proceed through different pathways depending on the stability of the intermediates.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.

a. pent-1-ene + HCl

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When 1-chlorocyclohexene reacts with HBr, the major product is 1-bromo-1-chlorocyclohexane. Propose a mechanism for this reaction, and explain why your proposed intermediate is more stable than the other possible intermediate

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.

b. 2-methylpropene + HCl

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.

(b)

HINT: Remember to write out complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing a mechanism or determining the course of a reaction.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.

(a) but−1−ene → 1−bromobutane

(b) but−1−ene → 2−bromobutane

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