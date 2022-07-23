Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others. In the case of the reaction between 1-chlorocyclohexene and HBr, the formation of 1-bromo-1-chlorocyclohexane is favored due to the stability of the carbocation intermediate formed during the reaction. This concept is essential for predicting the major product in electrophilic addition reactions.