Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
a. pent-1-ene + HCl
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
a. pent-1-ene + HCl
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
b. 2-methylpropene + HCl
When 1 mole of buta-1,3-diene reacts with 1 mole of HBr, both 3-bromobut-1-ene and 1-bromobut-2-ene are formed. Propose a mechanism to account for this mixture of products.
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions.
(b)
HINT: Remember to write out complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing a mechanism or determining the course of a reaction.
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(a) but−1−ene → 1−bromobutane
(b) but−1−ene → 2−bromobutane
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(c) 2−methylcyclohexanol → 1−bromo−1−methylcyclohexane