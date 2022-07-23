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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 34e
Chapter 8, Problem 34e

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
e. trans-pent-2-ene + OsO4/H2O2

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1
Step 1: Recognize the type of reaction. The reaction involves trans-pent-2-ene, a trans-alkene, reacting with osmium tetroxide (OsO4) followed by hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). This is a dihydroxylation reaction, which adds two hydroxyl (-OH) groups to the double bond in a syn fashion.
Step 2: Analyze the stereochemistry of the starting material. Trans-pent-2-ene has the two substituents on opposite sides of the double bond. This stereochemistry will influence the spatial arrangement of the hydroxyl groups in the product.
Step 3: Understand the mechanism. OsO4 reacts with the double bond to form a cyclic osmate ester intermediate. This intermediate ensures that the two hydroxyl groups are added to the same face of the alkene (syn addition).
Step 4: Consider the role of H2O2. Hydrogen peroxide is used in the second step to hydrolyze the osmate ester, releasing the diol product with the hydroxyl groups added syn to each other.
Step 5: Predict the major product. The major product will be a syn-diol, where the two hydroxyl groups are added to the same side of the original double bond. Since the starting material is trans-pent-2-ene, the stereochemistry of the product will reflect the syn addition relative to the trans configuration of the alkene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In reactions, stereochemistry is crucial for predicting the configuration of products, especially in cases involving double bonds or chiral centers. Understanding concepts like cis/trans isomerism helps in determining the stereochemical outcome of reactions.
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Dihydroxylation

Dihydroxylation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of two hydroxyl (–OH) groups across a double bond. In the case of trans-pent-2-ene reacting with OsO4/H2O2, this reaction leads to the formation of a vicinal diol. The choice of reagents influences the stereochemical outcome, typically resulting in syn addition, where both hydroxyl groups are added to the same side of the double bond.
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Oxidation Reactions

Oxidation reactions involve the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state, often accompanied by the addition of oxygen or the removal of hydrogen. In organic chemistry, reagents like osmium tetroxide (OsO4) are used for selective oxidation of alkenes, leading to the formation of diols. Understanding the mechanism of these reactions is essential for predicting the products and their stereochemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.

a. cyclohexene + KMnO4/H2O (cold, dilute)

b. cyclohexene + peroxyacetic acid in water

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.

c. cis-pent-2-ene + OsO4/H2O2

d. cis-pent-2-ene + peroxyacetic acid in water

1922
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Textbook Question

When 1,2-epoxycyclohexane (cyclohexene oxide) is treated with anhydrous HCl in methanol, the principal product is trans-2-methoxycyclohexanol. Propose a mechanism to account for the formation of this product.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.

b. cis-hex-3-ene to (d,l)-hexane-3,4-diol

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.

a. cis-hex-3-ene to meso-hexane-3,4-diol

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.

f. trans-pent-2-ene + peroxyacetic acid in water

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