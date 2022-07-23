Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
a. cyclohexene + KMnO4/H2O (cold, dilute)
b. cyclohexene + peroxyacetic acid in water
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
a. cyclohexene + KMnO4/H2O (cold, dilute)
b. cyclohexene + peroxyacetic acid in water
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
e. trans-pent-2-ene + OsO4/H2O2
When 1,2-epoxycyclohexane (cyclohexene oxide) is treated with anhydrous HCl in methanol, the principal product is trans-2-methoxycyclohexanol. Propose a mechanism to account for the formation of this product.
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
d. trans-cyclodecene + peroxyacetic acid in acidic water
e. cis-cyclodecene + mCPBA in CH2Cl2, then dilute aqueous acid
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.
a. cis-hex-3-ene to meso-hexane-3,4-diol
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
f. trans-pent-2-ene + peroxyacetic acid in water