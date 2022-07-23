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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 34c,d
Chapter 8, Problem 34c,d

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
c. cis-pent-2-ene + OsO4/H2O2
d. cis-pent-2-ene + peroxyacetic acid in water

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction conditions for part (c). The reagents OsO4 (osmium tetroxide) and H2O2 (hydrogen peroxide) are used for dihydroxylation. This reaction adds two hydroxyl (-OH) groups to the double bond of the alkene in a syn addition manner, meaning both hydroxyl groups will be added to the same face of the molecule.
Step 2: Identify the structure of cis-pent-2-ene. It is an alkene with a double bond between the second and third carbons, and the substituents on the double bond are on the same side (cis configuration). This stereochemistry will influence the product.
Step 3: Predict the product for part (c). The syn addition of two hydroxyl groups will occur across the double bond, resulting in a diol (a molecule with two hydroxyl groups). The stereochemistry of the product will reflect the cis configuration of the starting alkene, meaning the hydroxyl groups will be added to the same side of the molecule.
Step 4: Analyze the reaction conditions for part (d). The reagents peroxyacetic acid in water indicate an epoxidation reaction followed by hydrolysis. Peroxyacetic acid will convert the double bond of cis-pent-2-ene into an epoxide (a three-membered cyclic ether). In the presence of water, the epoxide will undergo hydrolysis to form a diol.
Step 5: Predict the product for part (d). The hydrolysis of the epoxide will result in the addition of two hydroxyl groups to the double bond. Since the starting alkene is cis-pent-2-ene, the stereochemistry of the product will reflect the cis configuration, but the hydroxyl groups will be added in an anti fashion due to the mechanism of epoxide opening.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In organic reactions, stereochemistry is crucial for predicting the configuration of products, especially in reactions involving alkenes, where the orientation of substituents can lead to different stereoisomers.
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Dihydroxylation

Dihydroxylation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of two hydroxyl (–OH) groups across a double bond in alkenes. This reaction can occur via syn or anti addition, and the choice of reagent, such as OsO4 or peroxyacetic acid, influences the stereochemical outcome of the product.
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Oxidation Reagents

Oxidation reagents like OsO4 and peroxyacetic acid are used to convert alkenes into diols through different mechanisms. OsO4 typically leads to syn-dihydroxylation, while peroxyacetic acid can also facilitate the formation of diols but may involve different pathways, affecting the stereochemistry of the final products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.

a. cyclohexene + KMnO4/H2O (cold, dilute)

b. cyclohexene + peroxyacetic acid in water

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.

e. trans-pent-2-ene + OsO4/H2O2

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Textbook Question

When 1,2-epoxycyclohexane (cyclohexene oxide) is treated with anhydrous HCl in methanol, the principal product is trans-2-methoxycyclohexanol. Propose a mechanism to account for the formation of this product.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

d. trans-cyclodecene + peroxyacetic acid in acidic water

e. cis-cyclodecene + mCPBA in CH2Cl2, then dilute aqueous acid

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.

a. cis-hex-3-ene to meso-hexane-3,4-diol

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.

f. trans-pent-2-ene + peroxyacetic acid in water

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