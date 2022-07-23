Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
a. cyclohexene + KMnO4/H2O (cold, dilute)
b. cyclohexene + peroxyacetic acid in water
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
a. cyclohexene + KMnO4/H2O (cold, dilute)
b. cyclohexene + peroxyacetic acid in water
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
e. trans-pent-2-ene + OsO4/H2O2
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry.
c. cis-pent-2-ene + OsO4/H2O2
d. cis-pent-2-ene + peroxyacetic acid in water
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
b. trans-hex-3-ene + peroxyacetic acid (CH3CO3H) in water
c. 1-methylcyclohexene + MMPP in ethanol
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
d. trans-cyclodecene + peroxyacetic acid in acidic water
e. cis-cyclodecene + mCPBA in CH2Cl2, then dilute aqueous acid
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. cis-hex-2-ene + mCPBA in chloroform