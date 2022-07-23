Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen substituents, while the halide (or other group) will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This principle helps predict the regioselectivity of the product formed in the reaction of 4-chlorocycloheptene with Hg(OAc)2, guiding the understanding of where the new bonds will form.