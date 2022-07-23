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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 8c,d
Chapter 8, Problem 8c,d

Predict the major products of the following reactions.
c. 4−chlorocycloheptene + Hg(OAc)2 in CH3OH
d. the product from part (c), treated with NaBH4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction in part (c). The reagent Hg(OAc)₂ in CH₃OH indicates an oxymercuration-demercuration reaction. This reaction typically adds a methoxy group (-OCH₃) to the more substituted carbon of the double bond in a Markovnikov fashion, without rearrangement.
Step 2: Identify the structure of 4-chlorocycloheptene. It is a seven-membered ring with a double bond between carbons 4 and 5, and a chlorine atom attached to carbon 4. The double bond is the reactive site for the oxymercuration reaction.
Step 3: During the oxymercuration step, the double bond reacts with Hg(OAc)₂ in CH₃OH. The mercury acetate (HgOAc) adds to the less substituted carbon of the double bond (carbon 5), while the methoxy group (-OCH₃) adds to the more substituted carbon (carbon 4). This forms an intermediate organomercury compound.
Step 4: In part (d), the product from part (c) is treated with NaBH₄. Sodium borohydride (NaBH₄) is a reducing agent that replaces the mercury group (HgOAc) with a hydrogen atom. This step completes the oxymercuration-demercuration process, yielding the final product.
Step 5: The final product is a 4-chloro-4-methoxycycloheptane. The methoxy group is attached to carbon 4 (the more substituted carbon of the original double bond), and the chlorine atom remains on carbon 4 as it was not involved in the reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes or alkynes. In the context of the given reaction, 4-chlorocycloheptene undergoes electrophilic addition with mercuric acetate (Hg(OAc)2), leading to the formation of a more stable carbocation intermediate. This process is crucial for predicting the major products of the reaction.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen substituents, while the halide (or other group) will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This principle helps predict the regioselectivity of the product formed in the reaction of 4-chlorocycloheptene with Hg(OAc)2, guiding the understanding of where the new bonds will form.
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Reduction with NaBH4

Sodium borohydride (NaBH4) is a common reducing agent used in organic chemistry to convert carbonyl compounds into alcohols. In the second part of the question, the product from the electrophilic addition reaction is treated with NaBH4, which will reduce any carbonyl groups present, leading to the formation of an alcohol. Understanding this reduction process is essential for predicting the final product of the reaction sequence.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.a. cis-hex-3-ene to meso-hexane-3,4-diol
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Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.

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Explain why acid-catalyzed hydration would be a poor choice for the reaction in (c).

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Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.d. trans-hex-3-ene to (d,l)-hexane-3,4-diol
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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

a. 1-methylcyclohexene+ aqueous Hg(OAc)2

b. the product from part (a), treated with NaBH4

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