Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions.a. cis-hex-3-ene to meso-hexane-3,4-diol
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Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. propene + BH3⋅THF
b. the product from part (a) + H2O2/OH−
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
a. but-1-ene → 2-methoxybutane
b. 1-iodo-2-methylcyclopentane → 1-methylcyclopentanol
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
c. 3-methylpent-1-ene → 3-methylpentan-2-ol
Explain why acid-catalyzed hydration would be a poor choice for the reaction in (c).
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. 1-methylcyclohexene+ aqueous Hg(OAc)2
b. the product from part (a), treated with NaBH4