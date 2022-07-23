Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c) 2-methylpent-2-ene + BH3⋅THF
(d) the product from part (c) + H2O2/OH−
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c) 2-methylpent-2-ene + BH3⋅THF
(d) the product from part (c) + H2O2/OH−
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
a. but-1-ene → butan-1-ol
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(b) but-1-ene → butan-2-ol
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
c. 4−chlorocycloheptene + Hg(OAc)2 in CH3OH
d. the product from part (c), treated with NaBH4
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
a. but-1-ene → 2-methoxybutane
b. 1-iodo-2-methylcyclopentane → 1-methylcyclopentanol
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
c. 3-methylpent-1-ene → 3-methylpentan-2-ol
Explain why acid-catalyzed hydration would be a poor choice for the reaction in (c).