Textbook Question
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c) 2-methylpent-2-ene + BH3⋅THF
(d) the product from part (c) + H2O2/OH−
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Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c) 2-methylpent-2-ene + BH3⋅THF
(d) the product from part (c) + H2O2/OH−
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. propene + BH3⋅THF
b. the product from part (a) + H2O2/OH−
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
c. 4−chlorocycloheptene + Hg(OAc)2 in CH3OH
d. the product from part (c), treated with NaBH4
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
c. 3-methylpent-1-ene → 3-methylpentan-2-ol
Explain why acid-catalyzed hydration would be a poor choice for the reaction in (c).
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. 1-methylcyclohexene+ aqueous Hg(OAc)2
b. the product from part (a), treated with NaBH4