Step 1: For the conversion of but-1-ene to 2-methoxybutane, begin by recognizing that this transformation involves the addition of a methoxy group (-OCH₃) to the second carbon of the butene chain. This suggests the use of an electrophilic addition reaction. First, perform an acid-catalyzed hydration of but-1-ene using water and an acid catalyst (e.g., H₂SO₄) to form 2-butanol. This step follows Markovnikov's rule, where the hydroxyl group (-OH) adds to the more substituted carbon.