Textbook Question
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
f. 1-ethylcycloheptene + cold, dilute KMnO4
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Predict the major products of the following reactions.
f. 1-ethylcycloheptene + cold, dilute KMnO4
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(a) (E)-3-methyloct-3-ene + ozone, then (CH3)2S
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c)
(d) 1-ethylcycloheptene + ozone, then (CH3)2S
Give structures of the alkenes that would give the following products upon ozonolysis–reduction.
(b)
Give structures of the alkenes that would give the following products upon ozonolysis–reduction.
(c)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(e) 1-ethylcycloheptene + warm, concentrated KMnO4