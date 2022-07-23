Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. The (Z)-configuration of 3-methyloct-3-ene indicates that the highest priority substituents on the double bond are on the same side. This stereochemical consideration is crucial when predicting the products of the reaction with KMnO4, as it influences the orientation of the added hydroxyl groups in the resulting diol.