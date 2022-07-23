Ozonolysis can be applied selectively to different types of carbon–carbon double bonds. The compound shown below contains two vinyl ether double bonds, which are electron-rich because of the electron-donating alkoxy groups. Ozone reacts more quickly with electron-rich double bonds and more slowly with hindered double bonds. At −78 °C, this compound quickly adds two equivalents of ozone. Immediate reduction of the ozonide gives a good yield of a single product. Show the expected ozonolyis product, and label the functional groups produced, some of which are not typical from ozonolysis of simple alkenes.
Propose a mechanism for reaction of the first three propylene units in the polymerization of propylene in the presence of a peroxide.
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Key Concepts
Polymerization Mechanism
Radical Initiation
Chain Growth Polymerization
When styrene (vinylbenzene) is commercially polymerized, about 1–3% of 1,4-divinylbenzene is often added to the styrene. The incorporation of some divinylbenzene gives a polymer with more strength and better resistance to organic solvents. Explain how a very small amount of divinylbenzene has a marked effect on the properties of the polymer.
The cationic polymerization of isobutylene (2-methylpropene) is shown in Section 8-16A. Isobutylene is often polymerized under free-radical conditions. Propose a mechanism for the free-radical polymerization of isobutylene.
The following cyclization has been observed in the oxymercuration-demercuration of this unsaturated alcohol. Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
Predict the product of formula C7H13BrO from the reaction of this same unsaturated alcohol with bromine. Propose a mechanism to support your prediction.
A graduate student attempted to form the iodohydrin of the alkene shown below. Her analysis of the products showed a good yield of an unexpected product. Propose a mechanism to explain the formation of this product.