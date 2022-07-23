Propose a mechanism for reaction of the first three propylene units in the polymerization of propylene in the presence of a peroxide.
Ozonolysis can be applied selectively to different types of carbon–carbon double bonds. The compound shown below contains two vinyl ether double bonds, which are electron-rich because of the electron-donating alkoxy groups. Ozone reacts more quickly with electron-rich double bonds and more slowly with hindered double bonds. At −78 °C, this compound quickly adds two equivalents of ozone. Immediate reduction of the ozonide gives a good yield of a single product. Show the expected ozonolyis product, and label the functional groups produced, some of which are not typical from ozonolysis of simple alkenes.
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Key Concepts
Ozonolysis
Electron-Rich Double Bonds
Functional Group Transformation
When styrene (vinylbenzene) is commercially polymerized, about 1–3% of 1,4-divinylbenzene is often added to the styrene. The incorporation of some divinylbenzene gives a polymer with more strength and better resistance to organic solvents. Explain how a very small amount of divinylbenzene has a marked effect on the properties of the polymer.
The cationic polymerization of isobutylene (2-methylpropene) is shown in Section 8-16A. Isobutylene is often polymerized under free-radical conditions. Propose a mechanism for the free-radical polymerization of isobutylene.
We have seen many examples where halogens add to alkenes with anti stereochemistry via the halonium ion mechanism. However, when 1-phenylcyclohexene reacts with chlorine in carbon tetrachloride, a mixture of the cis and trans isomers of the product is recovered. Propose a mechanism, and explain this lack of stereospecificity.
An inexperienced graduate student treated dec-5-ene with borane in THF, placed the flask in a refrigerator, and left for a party. When he returned from the party, he discovered that the refrigerator was broken and that it had gotten quite warm inside. Although all the THF had evaporated from the flask, he treated the residue with basic hydrogen peroxide. To his surprise, he recovered a fair yield of decan-1-ol. Use a mechanism to show how this reaction might have occurred. (Hint: The addition of BH3 is reversible.)
Propose mechanisms to explain the opposite regiochemistry observed in the following two reactions.