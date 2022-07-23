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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 19
Chapter 8, Problem 19

Propose a mechanism for the addition of bromine water to cyclopentene, being careful to show why the trans product results and how both enantiomers are formed.

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Identify the starting material and reagent: The starting material is cyclopentene, a cyclic alkene, and the reagent is bromine water (Br₂ in H₂O). This reaction involves an electrophilic addition mechanism.
Step 1: Formation of the bromonium ion intermediate. The π-electrons of the double bond in cyclopentene attack one of the bromine atoms in Br₂, forming a cyclic bromonium ion intermediate. This step creates a three-membered ring with a positive charge on the bromine atom, while the other bromine atom becomes a bromide ion (Br⁻).
Step 2: Nucleophilic attack by water. The bromonium ion is highly strained and electrophilic, so water (a nucleophile) attacks one of the carbon atoms in the bromonium ion. This attack occurs at the carbon atom that is more accessible (anti to the bromine atom in the ring), leading to the opening of the bromonium ring.
Step 3: Formation of the trans product. The anti-addition of water and bromine ensures that the two substituents (Br and OH) are added to opposite sides of the cyclopentane ring. This anti-addition is due to the backside attack of water on the bromonium ion, which avoids steric hindrance.
Step 4: Formation of enantiomers. Since the attack by water can occur on either side of the plane of the molecule, two enantiomers are formed. These enantiomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, resulting in a racemic mixture of the trans product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition Mechanism

The addition of bromine to cyclopentene involves an electrophilic addition mechanism, where the double bond acts as a nucleophile, attacking the bromine molecule. This results in the formation of a cyclic bromonium ion intermediate, which is crucial for determining the stereochemistry of the final products.
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Stereochemistry and Trans Product Formation

The formation of the trans product occurs due to the backside attack of the bromide ion on the bromonium ion intermediate. This attack leads to the opening of the three-membered ring in a way that results in anti-addition, producing a trans-dibromide product, which is more stable due to reduced steric hindrance.
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Enantiomers and Chiral Centers

The reaction can produce both enantiomers because the addition of bromine creates a chiral center in the product. Since the bromonium ion can be attacked from either side, two different configurations (R and S) can be formed, resulting in a racemic mixture of enantiomers in the final product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene undergoes hydroboration–oxidation, one diastereomer of the product predominates. Show why this addition is stereospecific, and predict the stereochemistry of the major product.

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Textbook Question

Give mechanisms to account for the stereochemistry of the products observed from the addition of bromine to cis- and trans-but-2-ene (Figure 8-5). Why are two products formed from the cis isomer but only one from the trans? (Making models will be ­helpful.)

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms and predict the major products of the following reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.

(c) (E)-dec-3-ene + Br2 in CCl4

(d) (Z)-dec-3-ene + Br2 in CCl4

Problem-Solving Hint: Models may be helpful whenever stereochemistry is involved. Write complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing mechanisms.

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Textbook Question

The solutions to Solved Problem 8-5 showed only how one enantiomer of the product is formed. For each product, show how an equally probable reaction forms the other enantiomer.

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Textbook Question

The solutions to Solved Problem 8-6 showed only how one enantiomer of the product is formed. For each product, show how an equally probable reaction forms the other enantiomer.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) for each reaction. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.

a. 1-methylcyclohexene + Cl2/H2O

b. 2-methylbut-2-ene + Br2/H2O

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