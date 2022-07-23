When 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene undergoes hydroboration–oxidation, one diastereomer of the product predominates. Show why this addition is stereospecific, and predict the stereochemistry of the major product.
Propose a mechanism for the addition of bromine water to cyclopentene, being careful to show why the trans product results and how both enantiomers are formed.
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Key Concepts
Electrophilic Addition Mechanism
Stereochemistry and Trans Product Formation
Enantiomers and Chiral Centers
Give mechanisms to account for the stereochemistry of the products observed from the addition of bromine to cis- and trans-but-2-ene (Figure 8-5). Why are two products formed from the cis isomer but only one from the trans? (Making models will be helpful.)
Propose mechanisms and predict the major products of the following reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(c) (E)-dec-3-ene + Br2 in CCl4
(d) (Z)-dec-3-ene + Br2 in CCl4
Problem-Solving Hint: Models may be helpful whenever stereochemistry is involved. Write complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing mechanisms.
The solutions to Solved Problem 8-5 showed only how one enantiomer of the product is formed. For each product, show how an equally probable reaction forms the other enantiomer.
The solutions to Solved Problem 8-6 showed only how one enantiomer of the product is formed. For each product, show how an equally probable reaction forms the other enantiomer.
Predict the major product(s) for each reaction. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
a. 1-methylcyclohexene + Cl2/H2O
b. 2-methylbut-2-ene + Br2/H2O