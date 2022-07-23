Propose a mechanism for the addition of bromine water to cyclopentene, being careful to show why the trans product results and how both enantiomers are formed.
When 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene undergoes hydroboration–oxidation, one diastereomer of the product predominates. Show why this addition is stereospecific, and predict the stereochemistry of the major product.
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Key Concepts
Hydroboration-Oxidation
Stereospecificity
Diastereomers
When HBr adds across the double bond of 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene, the product is a mixture of the cis and trans isomers. Show why this addition is not stereospecific.
Show how you would accomplish the following transformations.
(c) 1-methylcycloheptanol → 2-methylcycloheptanol
Give mechanisms to account for the stereochemistry of the products observed from the addition of bromine to cis- and trans-but-2-ene (Figure 8-5). Why are two products formed from the cis isomer but only one from the trans? (Making models will be helpful.)
Propose mechanisms and predict the major products of the following reactions. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
(c) (E)-dec-3-ene + Br2 in CCl4
(d) (Z)-dec-3-ene + Br2 in CCl4
Problem-Solving Hint: Models may be helpful whenever stereochemistry is involved. Write complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing mechanisms.
Show how you would accomplish the following transformations.
(b)