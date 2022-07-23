Diastereomers

Diastereomers are stereoisomers that are not mirror images of each other and have different physical properties. In the context of the hydroboration-oxidation of 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene, the reaction can yield multiple diastereomers due to the different spatial arrangements of the substituents. The predominance of one diastereomer over another can be predicted based on steric factors and the mechanism of the reaction, which favors the formation of the more stable product.