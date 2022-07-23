Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions are a fundamental type of reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, resulting in the addition of atoms or groups across a double bond. In the case of cyclopentene, the double bond acts as a nucleophile, allowing for the addition of electrophiles such as halogens. This process is crucial for converting alkenes into more complex structures, such as chlorinated products.