Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 28b
Chapter 8, Problem 28b

Show how you would accomplish each of the following synthetic conversions.
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with cyclopentene, which contains a double bond. The goal is to convert this into a bicyclic structure with a chlorine atom attached.
Step 2: Perform a halogenation reaction using chlorine gas (Cl₂) in the presence of UV light or heat. This will add a chlorine atom to the allylic position of cyclopentene, forming allyl chloride.
Step 3: Use a Diels-Alder reaction to form the bicyclic structure. React the allyl chloride with a suitable dienophile, such as maleic anhydride, under heat to form the bicyclic intermediate.
Step 4: Perform a selective elimination or rearrangement reaction to remove any unwanted substituents and ensure the chlorine atom is positioned correctly on the bicyclic structure.
Step 5: Purify the final product using techniques such as distillation or recrystallization to isolate the desired bicyclic compound with the chlorine atom attached.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
10m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions are a fundamental type of reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, resulting in the addition of atoms or groups across a double bond. In the case of cyclopentene, the double bond acts as a nucleophile, allowing for the addition of electrophiles such as halogens. This process is crucial for converting alkenes into more complex structures, such as chlorinated products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:39
Features of Addition Mechanisms.

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In the chlorination of cyclopentene, the regioselectivity will determine which carbon atom in the double bond will bond with the chlorine atom. Understanding regioselectivity is essential for predicting the outcome of synthetic conversions and ensuring the desired product is formed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Heck Reaction

Mechanism of Halogenation

The mechanism of halogenation involves the formation of a cyclic halonium ion intermediate when a halogen (like Cl2) adds to an alkene. This intermediate is crucial as it influences the stereochemistry and regioselectivity of the final product. Recognizing this mechanism helps in understanding how cyclopentene can be transformed into a chlorinated product, as it outlines the steps and intermediates involved in the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Halogenation Mechanism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products, including stereochemistry where appropriate, for the m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid epoxidations of the following alkenes.

c. cis-cyclodecene

d. trans-cyclodecene

1366
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish each of the following synthetic conversions. 

a. trans-but-2-ene → trans-1,2-dimethylcyclopropane

1056
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products, including stereochemistry where appropriate, for the m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid epoxidations of the following alkenes.

a. cis-hex-2-ene

b. trans-hex-2-ene

1190
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish each of the following synthetic conversions.

(c)

1418
views
Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction?

a.

656
views
Textbook Question

Predict the carbenoid addition products of the following reactions.

(c)

1706
views
1
rank