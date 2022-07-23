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Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 28a
Chapter 8, Problem 28a

Show how you would accomplish each of the following synthetic conversions. 
a. trans-but-2-ene → trans-1,2-dimethylcyclopropane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the transformation involves converting a trans-alkene (trans-but-2-ene) into a cyclopropane ring. This suggests the use of a cyclopropanation reaction, which typically involves a carbene or carbenoid intermediate.
Step 2: Select a reagent that can generate a carbene or carbenoid. A common choice is a dihalocarbene, which can be formed using a haloform (e.g., CHCl₃) and a strong base (e.g., NaOH). Alternatively, Simmons-Smith reagents (e.g., CH₂I₂ with Zn(Cu)) can be used for cyclopropanation.
Step 3: If using the Simmons-Smith reaction, treat trans-but-2-ene with CH₂I₂ and Zn(Cu) in an inert solvent like diethyl ether. This reagent selectively adds a CH₂ group across the double bond, forming a cyclopropane ring while preserving the stereochemistry of the starting material.
Step 4: Ensure that the stereochemistry of the product matches the starting material. Since the starting alkene is trans, the resulting cyclopropane will also have trans stereochemistry (trans-1,2-dimethylcyclopropane).
Step 5: Verify the product structure by confirming that the two methyl groups on the cyclopropane ring are on opposite sides, consistent with the trans configuration of the starting alkene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond or a ring structure. In the context of converting trans-but-2-ene to trans-1,2-dimethylcyclopropane, understanding how to perform elimination reactions is crucial for creating the necessary double bond that can then be transformed into a cyclic structure.
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Recognizing Elimination Reactions.

Cyclopropanation

Cyclopropanation is a reaction that involves the formation of a cyclopropane ring from alkenes. This process typically utilizes reagents such as diazomethane or other cyclopropanating agents. Recognizing how to apply cyclopropanation to the double bond in trans-but-2-ene is essential for synthesizing trans-1,2-dimethylcyclopropane.
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General properties of cyclopropanation.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the conversion of trans-but-2-ene to trans-1,2-dimethylcyclopropane, it is important to consider the stereochemical implications of the reactions involved to ensure that the final product retains the desired trans configuration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish each of the following synthetic conversions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products, including stereochemistry where appropriate, for the m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid epoxidations of the following alkenes.

a. cis-hex-2-ene

b. trans-hex-2-ene

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish each of the following synthetic conversions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction?

a.

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Textbook Question

Predict the carbenoid addition products of the following reactions.

(c)

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1
rank
Textbook Question

Predict the carbenoid addition products of the following reactions.

(b)

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