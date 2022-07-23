Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the context of epoxidation, the stereochemical outcome is crucial, as the formation of the epoxide can lead to different products depending on whether the starting alkene is in a cis or trans configuration. Understanding stereochemistry helps predict the orientation of substituents in the resulting epoxide, which can influence reactivity and interactions with other molecules.