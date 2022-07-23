Magnesium monoperoxyphthalate (MMPP) epoxidizes alkenes much like mCPBA. MMPP is more stable, however, and it may be safer to use for large-scale and industrial reactions. Propose a mechanism for the reaction of trans-2-methylhept-3-ene with MMPP, and predict the structure of the product(s).
Predict the products, including stereochemistry where appropriate, for the m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid epoxidations of the following alkenes.
c. cis-cyclodecene
d. trans-cyclodecene
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Key Concepts
Epoxidation
Stereochemistry
Cycloalkenes
a. Propose a mechanism for the conversion of cis-hex-3-ene to the epoxide (3,4-epoxyhexane) and the ring-opening reaction to give the glycol, hexane-3,4-diol. In your mechanism, pay particular attention to the stereochemistry of the intermediates and products.
b. Repeat part (a) for trans-hex-3-ene. Compare the products obtained from cis- and trans-hex-3-ene. Is this reaction sequence stereospecific?
Show how you would accomplish each of the following synthetic conversions.
(b)
Predict the products, including stereochemistry where appropriate, for the m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid epoxidations of the following alkenes.
a. cis-hex-2-ene
b. trans-hex-2-ene
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. cis-hex-2-ene + mCPBA in chloroform
Show how you would accomplish each of the following synthetic conversions.
(c)