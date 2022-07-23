Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c) 2-methylpent-2-ene + BH3⋅THF
(d) the product from part (c) + H2O2/OH−
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c) 2-methylpent-2-ene + BH3⋅THF
(d) the product from part (c) + H2O2/OH−
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. propene + BH3⋅THF
b. the product from part (a) + H2O2/OH−
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
c. 2-bromo-2,4-dimethylpentane → 2,4-dimethylpentan-3-ol
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
a. but-1-ene → butan-1-ol
Predict the major products of the following reactions. Include stereochemistry where applicable.
(a) 1−methylcyclohexene + BH3⋅THF then H2O2, OH–
In the hydroboration of 1-methylcyclopentene shown in Solved Problem 8-3, the reagents are achiral, and the products are chiral. The product is a racemic mixture of trans-2-methylcyclopentanol, but only one enantiomer is shown. Show how the other enantiomer is formed.