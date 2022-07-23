Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Reactions of Alkenes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.8 - Reactions of AlkenesProblem 11b
Chapter 8, Problem 11b

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(b) but-1-ene → butan-2-ol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group transformation: The conversion is from an alkene (but-1-ene) to a secondary alcohol (butan-2-ol). This suggests a hydration reaction where water is added across the double bond.
Choose the appropriate reaction conditions: To achieve Markovnikov addition (where the OH group attaches to the more substituted carbon), use an acid-catalyzed hydration reaction. This typically involves using dilute sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) and water.
Write the reaction mechanism: The mechanism involves three steps: (1) Protonation of the double bond by H⁺ (from H₂SO₄) to form a carbocation intermediate, (2) Nucleophilic attack by water (H₂O) on the carbocation, and (3) Deprotonation of the oxonium ion to form the alcohol.
Consider regioselectivity: The Markovnikov rule ensures that the OH group attaches to the more substituted carbon (C-2 in but-1-ene), resulting in butan-2-ol as the major product.
Verify stereochemistry: Since the reaction forms a secondary alcohol, the product may exist as a racemic mixture of enantiomers if the carbon atom bearing the OH group becomes a chiral center.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydroboration-Oxidation

Hydroboration-oxidation is a two-step reaction used to convert alkenes into alcohols. In the first step, an alkene reacts with diborane (B2H6) to form an organoborane intermediate. This intermediate is then oxidized in the second step using hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and a base, resulting in the formation of an alcohol. This method is particularly useful for converting alkenes to alcohols with anti-Markovnikov selectivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
General properties of hydroboration-oxidation.

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that when HX (where X is a halogen or hydroxyl group) adds to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This principle helps predict the outcome of electrophilic addition reactions, guiding the formation of more stable carbocation intermediates during the reaction process, which is crucial for understanding the synthesis of butan-2-ol from but-1-ene.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:54
The 18 and 16 Electron Rule

Rearrangement Reactions

Rearrangement reactions involve the structural reorganization of a molecule to form a more stable product. In the context of converting but-1-ene to butan-2-ol, understanding how carbocation rearrangements can occur is essential. For example, during the addition of water to an alkene, the formation of a more stable secondary carbocation can lead to the desired alcohol product, emphasizing the importance of stability in reaction pathways.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:28
Definition of Cope Rearrangement
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(c) 2-methylpent-2-ene + BH3⋅THF

(d) the product from part (c) + H2O2/OH

1715
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

a. propene + BH3⋅THF

b. the product from part (a) + H2O2/OH

2220
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.

c. 2-bromo-2,4-dimethylpentane → 2,4-dimethylpentan-3-ol

1416
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.

a. but-1-ene → butan-1-ol

1628
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions. Include stereochemistry where applicable.

(a) 1−methylcyclohexene + BH3⋅THF then H2O2, OH

2334
views
Textbook Question

In the hydroboration of 1-methylcyclopentene shown in Solved Problem 8-3, the reagents are achiral, and the products are chiral. The product is a racemic mixture of trans-2-­methylcyclopentanol, but only one enantiomer is shown. Show how the other enantiomer is formed.

1473
views