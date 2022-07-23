Hydroboration-Oxidation

Hydroboration-oxidation is a two-step reaction used to convert alkenes into alcohols. In the first step, an alkene reacts with diborane (B2H6) to form an organoborane intermediate. This intermediate is then oxidized in the second step using hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and a base, resulting in the formation of an alcohol. This method is particularly useful for converting alkenes to alcohols with anti-Markovnikov selectivity.