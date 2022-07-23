Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. propene + BH3⋅THF
b. the product from part (a) + H2O2/OH−
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
a. propene + BH3⋅THF
b. the product from part (a) + H2O2/OH−
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
c. 2-bromo-2,4-dimethylpentane → 2,4-dimethylpentan-3-ol
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
a. but-1-ene → butan-1-ol
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(b) but-1-ene → butan-2-ol
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
a. but-1-ene → 2-methoxybutane
b. 1-iodo-2-methylcyclopentane → 1-methylcyclopentanol
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
c. 3-methylpent-1-ene → 3-methylpentan-2-ol
Explain why acid-catalyzed hydration would be a poor choice for the reaction in (c).